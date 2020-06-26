New Delhi: Amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, the Centre on Friday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flight services to/from India till July 15. However, this shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a notification by the aviation body read. Also Read - 'AirAsia India Violates Passenger Safety,' Alleges Suspended Pilot; DGCA Begins Probe

International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competemt authority on case to case basis, the notification further stated.