New Delhi: The International Court of Justice is slated to deliver the verdict in Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav‘s case at around 6:30 PM on Wednesday, i.e., July 17. The 48-year-old retired Indian naval officer was sentenced to death for alleged espionage by a Pakistani military court.

Meanwhile, a 13-member delegation from Pakistan, including Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Muhammad Faisal and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor arrived at The Hague on Tuesday.

A press release from the ICJ dated July 4 stated that a public sitting will take place at 3 PM at the Peace Palace in The Hague on July 17, 2019. It added, “Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the Court, will read the Court’s decision.”

While Pakistan claimed that they had arrested Jadhav in 2016 from Balochistan province in 2016, India refuted by saying Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a business.

In 2017, a Pakistani military court declared Jadhav as guilty of terrorism and espionage and sentenced him to death. India approached the ICJ for mediation in the case. Thus, the ICJ asked Pakistan to hold off the execution till it pronounces a final verdict in the case.

In December 2017, when Jadhav’s mother and wife travelled to meet him, their interaction was across a glass barrier and through a telephone. Jadhav’s responses came across as stilted and tutored. Thus India accused Islamabad of violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by not allowing consular access to Jadhav.

India also urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence, by saying that the verdict by a Pakistani military court was based on a “farcical case” and failed to satisfy even the minimum standards of due process.

Pakistan, on the other hand, maintained that since Jadhav is an Indian spy who illegally entered Pakistan, he was not entitled to consular access.

(With inputs from IANS)