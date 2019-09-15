Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took to Twitter to wish her followers on the International Day of Democracy. Calling everybody’s attention, Banerjee said that we must take a pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on.

She added that this was an “era of Super Emergency” and one must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees.

“On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of ‘Super Emergency’, we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees,” the West Bengal CM said.

On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 15, 2019

What is the International Day of Democracy?

The United Nations General Assembly committed to the idea of observing September 15 as the International Day of Democracy in 2007. Since then, all member states and organizations observe the day as the one that contributes to raising public awareness on promoting the principles of democracy.

The International Day of Democracy presents an opportunity to strengthen the idea of democracy across the world. Every year, a specific theme is decided. Past themes were dialogue and inclusiveness, stronger democracies, the importance of democracy for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthening the voices of citizens etc.