Seeking to facilitate maximum commuters on the International Day of Yoga, metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines on Friday from 4 am, DMRC officials said.

Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am and normal services will resume thereafter, they said.

“Metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines from 4 am tomorrow (Friday) to facilitate the public in reaching various venues for the celebrations,” a senior DMRC official said.

A host of activities have been planned by the government and other agencies to mark the occasion in the national capital.