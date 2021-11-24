New Delhi: International flight operations is expected to return to normal soon, said Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday.Also Read - All Eyes on Ajinkya Rahane as "Second String" India Take on Gutsy New Zealand

The Ministry further informed that the government is making all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December.