International Flight July Schedule: From July 3, the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission begins serving as a significant precursor to the resumption of the regular passenger flights that may take time to begin in its earlier form, but may commence soon in the form of an extension of the present Vande Bharat Mission.

The mission began on May 6. Over 4.75 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad since then. To keep up with the demands, the mission has been extended. Phase two and phase three saw equal enthusiasm.

Full Schedule of Phase 4

Here are the reasons why phase 4 is more significant

1. For the first time, private airlines are playing a major role in repatriating Indians. so far, Vande Bharat remained a monopoly of Air India.

2. This is the first time of the mission after several countries raised objections to the mission.

3. Several flights have been arranged for Middle East countries in this phase.

4. India is talking with the US and Canada, the European countries and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral agreements so that they can also fly their international planes in India.

5. So, it is being speculated that Vande Bharat phase 5 will allow international airlines to start operations in India. India, during the lockdown, allowed several chartered flights from other countries for repatriation mission. But US objected as US carriers were not being allowed to operate.

But all these international flights will be like Vande Bharat — to be flown for repatriating people; not for international travel as yet.