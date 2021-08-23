New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday announced that Air India will start the Indore-Dubai flight on September 1. The minister further informed that the flight will operate every Wednesday. Earlier, UAE had issued fresh guidelines for passengers from India and said that the travellers need to take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours. Apart from this, the UAE has also started visa on arrival facility for those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.Also Read - Send Him to Afghanistan: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Owaisi's 'Indian Women' Remark

Full list of guidelines here: