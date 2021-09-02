Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at Mumbai airport starting September 3. The new directive came amid the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19 variant C.1.2. As per the new guidelines, the provision of institutional quarantine for international passengers travelling by air has been scrapped. However, some new guidelines have been introduced for international travellers.Also Read - NEET 2021: Here's When Admit Cards For NEET UG/PG Exams 2021 Are Expected to Release

Mumbai airport: Check new guidelines for international passengers

RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe upon arrival at the airport at their own cost, in wake of the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19. Fully vaccinated passengers and passengers age above 65 years etc. won’t be given earlier exemption from September 3. All passengers will be mandatorily subjected to 14 days home quarantine. All other passengers (except UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe) who have to exit Mumbai Airport or to take connecting flight will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of the journey.

About the New Variant of Covid-19

The new Covid variant C.1.2 was first reported in South Africa and has been detected in at least six countries so far.

The strain has not been found in India so far, government sources told news agency ANI.

According to the World Health Organisation, researchers in South Africa first presented their findings on the C.1.2 variant to the WHO Virus Evolution Working Group on July 21.

The new variant was first reported in South Africa in May. Researchers have described the C.1.2 variant, which has 40-59 mutations more than the original Wuhan virus. The research involves scientists from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP).