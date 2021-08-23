New Delhi: Two passengers out of the 146 evacuated from Afghanistan on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Delhi. “Two people coming from Afghanistan have been found COVID positive. They have been sent to LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan) Hospital,” Rajendra Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate told news agency ANI. The infected were among the second batch of 146 Indian nationals evacuated in four different flights via Qatar’s capital Doha.Also Read - US FDA Grants Pfizer Covid Vaccine Full Approval for People Aged 16 And Older: Report

These passengers were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country. Out of the second batch of Indian evacuees, 104 people were brought back in a Vistara flight, 30 by a Qatar Airways flight and 11 of them returned by an Indigo flight, while one person returned by an Air India flight. Also Read - Iran Calls For Formation Of Comprehensive Govt In Afghanistan

India on Sunday brought back 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers and two Nepalese nationals in three different flights under the evacuation mission amid a continued scramble by various countries to rescue their citizens from Kabul. Also Read - 'Do Not Come to Kabul Airport Until...': US Government in 4-Point Video Advisory | WATCH

Prior to that, the Indian government evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital. The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on August 16. The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.