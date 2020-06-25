International flights Latest News: After the United States and France objected to Air India’s Vande Bharat Mission in which it is the only carrier allowed in India for international services, the UAE too extended similar objections. According to a report, the UAE has told Air India that it won’t allow Air India flights even if they are carrying UAE nationals from India. If anyone wishes to fly on a VBM flight from India to Dubai, then that individual will have to seek approval from the Embassy of the UAE in New Delhi, reports said. Also Read - International Flights: List of Countries, Airlines Which Have Started Operations After COVID-19 Lockdown

After this, Air India has sought Dubai’s permission to carry on with the ongoing mission as there is a huge demand for India- UAE route. Also Read - International Flights Soon: Air India Under Pressure After Making up to Rs 40 Lakh From One Flight | Here is How it Will Begin

All passengers including the Indian Nationals who are holding valid Residency Permit / Work Permit of United Arab Emirates and have procured approval of the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship- UAE (ICA) of the United Arab Emirates or an approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) applicable to Dubai would need to have specific approval from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi and their UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) to travel from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on these repatriation flights. Also Read - 'Several Countries Want to Repatriate Citizens on Lines of Vande Bharat Mission', Says Civil Aviation Ministry

Since May, Air India is bringing back Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-imposed lockdown.

While it is getting entry in the airspace of other countries, no other airline is allowed to enter the Indian airspace, which has led to the recent trouble as several countries are raising objection to Air India’s monopolisation.