International Flights Latest News: Amid uncertainty over the commencement of the international flights, Air India is expanding its number of flights and locations catering to a large number of stranded Indians — under the ambit of the ongoing Vande Bharat Mission. Also Read - Domestic Flights Latest News: Insurance For COVID-19 Hospitalisation, Vacant Next Seat | List of New Offers From Private Airlines

On the domestic front, the airline has announced more flights to be added from July 15. Also Read - Domestic Traffic's Slow Growth Due to Inconsistency Among States on Quarantine Rules: IndiGo

Here are the details Also Read - International Flights: These Are The Destinations Where Indians Want to Fly Once International Flight Operations Resume

International Flights

Domestic flights

Amid India’s ongoing negotiation with foreign countries over Vande Bharat Mission flights, the UAE, it has been learnt, will allow some flights to be operated from India for Indians with valid residency or work permit for the UAE.

“The problem is not in the UAE. The problem actually, or the point, is in India. India has not opened up its airports. They do not allow the foreign carriers to fly into India,” UAE ambassador Ahmed Al Banna has recently said.

“Hopefully, very soon, we will be able to overcome that and there will be some operations dedicated to those Indians, who are in India with valid residency and work permit and ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approval and COVID-19 PCR test, to be able to travel from India to the UAE,” he added.