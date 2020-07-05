International Flights Latest News: National carrier Air India will operate 36 flights between India and USA from July 11-19, 2020, under Vande Bharat Mission. Also Read - Ahmedabad: 19 New Micro-containment Zones Identified | Total Contained Areas Rise to 99

As per the notification released by carrier, tickets may be booked through Air India website only effective 20:00 Hrs (IST) on July 2020, equivalent to New York (EDT 1030 hrs of 6th July 2020), Chicago (CDT 0930 hrs of 6th July 2020) and San Francisco (PDT 0730 hrs of 6th July 2020). Also Read - Use TrueNat machines, Increase Testing Capacity: UP CM Adityanath Orders Containment Plan For Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1279747008836689921/photo/1 Also Read - Assam Lockdown News: 3 Villages Under Lockdown After Thousands Attend Funeral of Well-known Preacher

India commenced Vande Bharat Mission operation on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus lockdown. India has evacuated over 5.03 lakh stranded Indians from abroad till Friday.

The mission involved 860 Air India flights, 1256 charter flights and 8 Naval Ships. The stranded Indians returned by Air India flights were 1,64,121; Indian Navy helped return 3,987 people in 8 ships from Maldives, Iran and Colombo; chartered flights – 2,30,832 and foreign carriers – 3,969; about 60 air ambulances were operated and 95,220 people have returned through land border check-posts from neighboring countries.