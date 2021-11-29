New Delhi: Amid the growing tension over the covid new variant scare, Omicron, Union Civil Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and in consultation with other ministries regarding “any further decision” on resuming scheduled international passenger services.Also Read - Spicejet Passenger Offloaded From Guwahati-Delhi Flight For Unruly Behaviour

To recall, the Modi government had recently decided to restart scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from December 15. On Monday, in a written statement to the Rajya Sabha, Scindia said that the decision to resume flights from December 15 was taken after recognising the increased vaccination coverage across the globe, changing nature of the pandemic, and considering the health protocols, which have been put in place for international arrivals. Also Read - Omicron Response: List of Countries That Have Put Travel Restrictions To African Nations

“However, in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely monitored and reviewed in consultation with other Ministries, with regard to taking any further decision on the issue,” the Civil Aviation Minister wrote, as quoted by news agency PTI. Also Read - Fact Check: Did Spicejet Passengers Lose Their Belongings At Delhi Airport? Airline Clarifies

On Sunday, the Home Ministry stated that the Union government will review the decision on December 15 resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger service.

“Decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario. Closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country will be maintained,” the MHA statement read.