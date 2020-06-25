New Delhi: Days after the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said the decision to resume international flights will be taken in July, media reports on Thursday surfaced claiming that the Centre is most likely to issue guidelines for the same by June 30. Also Read - International Flights: After US, France, UAE Objects to Air India's Vande Bharat, Says Get Permission Before Flying in

The reports also claimed that the Central government, as part of Unlock 2.0, is likely to allow air travel on selected international routes. Also Read - International Flights: List of Countries, Airlines Which Have Started Operations After COVID-19 Lockdown

As per updates, international flights will be allowed on New Delhi-New York, Mumbai-New York routes in the initial phase. These operations will be part of the Unlock 2.0. Also Read - International Flights Soon: Air India Under Pressure After Making up to Rs 40 Lakh From One Flight | Here is How it Will Begin

Apart from this, private airlines will also be allowed to resume their operations to the Gulf and other neighbouring countries soon.

The development comes days after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Centre will take a decision on resumption of international passenger flights in July if coronavirus behaves in a predictable manner.

On domestic front, the country resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled international passenger flights, however, continue to remain suspended in India.

“I am often asked, when can you start international civil aviation? If you leave it to me, and if the ecosystem works, and if we have the predictability in terms of behaviour of the virus, I think in the coming month we should start taking the decision. But those decisions will not be taken by the Indian civil aviation ministry,” Puri said.

“As we have seen recently that there is a major state in south India, after we opened up, they ordered the lockdown back. I have seen this happening in other countries. We are trying to ensure that this does not happen,” the minister noted.