New Delhi: As many as three flights of International airlines made emergency landings at various airports in India in last 48 hours, making it a day of technical emergencies for various airlines. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) these landings were made in Calicut, Chennai and Kolkata on Friday and Saturday.

"We had two emergency landings of foreign operators on Saturday. Air Arabia at Cochin due to hydraulic issues and Ethiopian at Kolkata due to pressurisation issue," DGCA official said. The DGCA has ordered a detailed investigation into all of these incidents.

Meanwhile, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi early in the morning.

“IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi,” IndiGo said in a press release.

It further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport on Friday after an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said. All passengers and crew were safe.

CIAL informed that Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 hrs reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

On Saturday, in another incident, an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurisation issue.

A Srilankan Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport on Friday morning after the pilot detected a snag with the aircraft’s hydraulic system. The aircraft landed safely at 9.10am. The Colombo-Chennai flight (UL121) developed the snag as it neared the city. A full emergency was declared and crash tenders were positioned by the side of the runway as per protocol.

As many as three aircraft of global airlines have made emergency landings at various airports in India in a span of 48 hours. DGCA has ordered probe into the matter.

