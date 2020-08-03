International Flights Latest News: The air bubble agreement for international flights between India and countries like the USA, UK, France, Germany and UAE is back as the ban on foreign travel has been extended to August 31. State-run airlines Air India has also commenced the fifth phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to repatriate stranded Indians abroad and is expected to operate nearly 700 flights this month. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: China Suffers Massive Loss of Rs 4,000 Crore This Year; Here's Why

Earlier this month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that the government is working towards setting up more bilateral agreements for transport bubbles to more countries.

International borders across European countries, Mexico, the Caribbean and Pacific nations have already started to open and the government is anticipating bubbles with central Asia, Africa and even Switzerland.

Meanwhile, here are international airlines that are currently in a reciprocal arrangement with India:

1. United Airlines – operating and adding flights to India, Israel, Australia, South America from Chicago, New York/Newark, Denver, San Francisco, Houston, Washington and Los Angeles in the USA.

2. Emirates – from London, Frankfurt, Paris and Sydney to Tehran, Guangzhou, Addis Ababa, Oslo, Philippines and India.

3. Etihad Airways – from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to 58 destinations including several in India.

4. Lufthansa – from Frankfurt and New York to Germany and other destinations in Europe, repatriation flights to India

5. British Airways – operating repatriation flights to India

6. Turkish Airlines – the latest to join international services, operating from St Petersburg, Istanbul and Antalya to India

7. Delta Air lines – currently operating from Atlanta to Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Munich and Dublin, Amsterdam, Seoul, and Shanghai Pudong via Seoul, Tokyo, Sydney, Tel Aviv, London, Shanghai and Paris.