International Flights Latest News: Even though India has established bilateral air bubbles with a number of countries to repatriate stranded Indians from there under Vande Bharat Mission phase 5, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said that it has not been able to make any arrangement with Hong Kong for the international flights to operate.

Saying that civil aviation access is a matter of reciprocal bilateral arrangements, the ministry said that Hong Kong is not allowing flights from certain places of origin including India.

The ministry also said that Air India has applied for permission with the authorities in this matter.

“The civil aviation access is a matter of reciprocal bilateral arrangements. As far as flights to and from Hong Kong are concerned, HK is not allowing flights from certain places of origin including India. Air India has applied for permission with the authorities,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

The development comes as Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week said that India will connect with US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand , Philippines and more countries under VBM Phase 5.

Notably, the 5th phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ will begin from August 1 till 31 to repatriate Indians stranded abroad.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, India had suspended international flights with Hong Kong in the month of March. Apart from Hong Kong, Air India had also curtailed its operations with in Delhi to Shanghai route. Moreover, IndiGo had also suspended all flights between India and China.