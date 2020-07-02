International Flight Updates: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, India has extended the suspension the international flights till July 15. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), however, recently said that it is planning to resume flight operations on select routes as soon as the situation normalises. Also Read - International Flights: Delhi Airport Handled Flights to These New Global Destinations For the First Time Ever During Lockdown

In a latest development, the Airports Authority of India on Thursday said that the country is in talks with the US and Canada and countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles which will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) had said that India is considering establishing individual bilateral bubbles with the US, the UK, Germany and France.

Issuing a statement, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Arvind Singh told news agency PTI that the country is working on a consensus to restart the international flights. This is going to be through air bubbles.

Which countries India negotiating talks with?

US

UK

Germany

France

Gulf countries

He said that the talks are mainly going on between India and the US, India and Canada, India and Europe and India and the Gulf countries to start flights in these bubbles.

He expressed hope that there would be a positive outcome of the talks with the US, Canada and with the Gulf countries and the negotiations are going on.

When will international flights start operation?

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said the government will start thinking on the resumption of scheduled international passenger flights in mid-July.