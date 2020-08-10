New Delhi: The Union health ministry has issued a revised guidelines for international arrivals and exempted five categories of passengers from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. Besides, it has also asked flyers to submit a self-declaration form that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 during the three weeks prior to the flight. Also Read - International Flights on August 7 | Delhi to Vancouver, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad | Here's Full Schedule For Today

Check out the latest guidelines for International Arrivals Also Read - International Flights on July 27: Sharjah to Gaya, Mumbai to Amsterdam | Full Schedule of Air India's Repatriation Flights Leaving For And From India

1. All travelers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel. Also Read - International Flights on July 26: India to US, UK and Vietnam | Check Out Full Schedule For Today

2.Flyers should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e 7 days paid institutional quarantine, at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self monitoing of health.

3. Five categories of flyers can get exemption from the mandatory 7 days paid institutional quarantine — pregnant women; death in family; those suffering from a serious illness; parents accompanying children below 10 years of age, and flyers who have COVID-negative certificate from a test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

4. If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply to the online Delhi airport portal at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final.

5. Flyers have to submit a self-declaration form that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 during the three weeks prior to their boarding.

Notably, scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, in the wake of the novel coronavirus. However, after much negotiation India has established individual bilateral bubbles with a few foreign countries to allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking on the full-fledged resumption of international flights, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that everything depends on Coronavirus situation, it can take some time given how tense the COVID situation currently is across the world.

“Some international air operations have started already. Passengers are allowed to go from and come to India. It depends on the bubble arrangement we have with countries like UK, US, France,” news agency ANI quoted DGCA chief Arun Kumar as saying.