International Flights: After the UAE, the US, Germany and France, India may enter into a bilateral agreement with Israel allowing both-way flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Reduces US Ticket Fare by Half | Find Cheap Tickets to Fly to US, Paris, Germany

“The Embassy is looking at the possibility of organizing a Vande Bharat (VB) Mission flight in the second half of August 2020 on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv-New Delhi-Kochi sector,” the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued a notice, asking passengers interested in travelling either to Tel Aviv or New Delhi to complete the necessary formalities. Also Read - How Many Air India Staff Died of COVID-10? Airline Will Not Disclose

“Those interested in travelling from Israel to India are requested to submit their details, including the undertaking and personal details proforma, to the Embassy by 15 August 2020. Any queries may be sent to cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in,” the embassy said. Also Read - International Flights Resume: Can You Fly to US, Germany, France For Vacations From India? Check Travel, Quarantine Rules

Indis has opened its airspace for international flights to the UAE, the US, France and Germany. While Air India is the key player, SpiceJet has also been allowed to fly in the India-US route.