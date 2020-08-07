International Travel Rules: The Karnataka government on Friday revised its guidelines for international returnees and mandated a duplicate of self-declaration form to be submitted on arrival. The government asserted that passengers should ensure a two-meter physical distance while deboarding the plane. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Class 10 Result Not to be Declared Today | Check Latest Date And Time

Foreign travellers coming to Karnataka are already required to submit a self-declaration form on the state government's Yatri Karnataka online portal at least 72 hours before the flight date.

Here's the revised rules for international travellers landing in Karnataka:

Karnataka government issues revised guidelines for international returnees. "Deboarding should be done by ensuring physical distancing of two meters. Self-declaration form shall be obtained from each passenger in duplicate," the guidelines read. pic.twitter.com/G0GfQedFoK — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

1. Deboarding to be conducted keeping two-meter physical distance between each person.

2. All passengers at arriving at the airport or seaport will be compulsorily screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Here are the various screenings to be conducted:

– Respective airlines will obtain a self-declaration form from each passenger in duplicate.

– Thermal screening

– Pulse oximeter reading

– Arogya Setu App, Quarantine Watch App and Apthamitra App on each passenger’s mobile phones.

3. All passengers will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days. If that is not possible, they will be allowed institutional quarantine.

4. For passengers travelling for less than 72 hours, there is no rule for quarantine. However, such passengers must provide a self-declaration form, a confirmed return ticket, documents pertaining to their visit ( for eg. an invitation card), a valid visa and details about their place of stay.

5. Passengers travelling for more than 48 hours but less than 7 days have to get a COVID-19 test done and only after getting a negative report can they complete their engagements and return.