Will International Flights be Suspended From China Amid COVID Scare? Centre Says No Decision Taken Yet

At present, India does not have any direct flights with China, but only connecting flights.

International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases continue to increase in China, government sources told ANI news agency that no decision has been taken to stop flight operations to and from China. On Wednesday, several opposition leaders and medical experts urged the Central government to stop all international flights from China in order to prevent another Covid wave in India.

However, the news agency confirmed that so far the Central government has not taken any such decision yet. The sources told ANI news agency that India does not have a direct flight with China, but only connecting flights.

“We don’t have any direct flights from China to India or from India to China but as of now, there is no such order issued to stop connecting flights to India which are arriving via China. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is an executing ministry, the final decision will come from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW),” government sources told ANI.

In the wake of the COVID scare in China, PM Modi has planned to chair a COVID review meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and its related aspects in the country on Thursday.

For the past few weeks, China is reeling under the devastating Covid wave due to the new strain of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

India in the last six months has reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, the same strain that is driving China’s current surge of infections. At present, there are 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of the pandemic.

“Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” the minister said.

He directed that the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network be strengthened.

As part of the preventive measures, random sample testing has started at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, official sources said, adding that two cases have been reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.