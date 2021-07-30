New Delhi: In a major relief to a large number of Indian students headed to the US for higher studies, Air India has announced that it will increase its flight frequency to the country from August first week. The welcome move comes against the backdrop of several students flagging on social media the rescheduling of their Air India flights to the US, allegedly without prior notice.Also Read - International Travel Not Directly Linked to Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates' Possession: Govt

“With the recent surge in COVID cases and the US Presidential Proclamation restricting flights from India, some of our flights to the USA, including those between Mumbai and Newark, had to be cancelled. These were effected well in advance and passengers were kept aware of these cancellations which were for reasons beyond our control,” Air India stated while responding to an NDTV query on the issue. Meanwhile, Air India also said that it will operate additional flights between New Delhi and Newark on August 6, 13, 20 and 27. “These are in addition to the existing flights operating on this sector,” the airlines said in a tweet. Also Read - India Extends Suspension on International Passenger Flights Till August 31. Check Details

#FlyAI: Air India will operate additional flights between New Delhi & Newark on 6th,13th, 20th & 27th August '21. These are in addition to the existing flights operating on this sector. Bookings open through AI Website,Booking Offices,Call Centre & Authorised Travel Agents. pic.twitter.com/9LuleCI72q — Air India (@airindiain) July 30, 2021

Also Read - International Flights: Etihad Airways Suspends Flight Services From India to UAE Till Further Notice

Speaking about its plans to increase the flight frequency to the US, it said, “Vis-a-vis the approximate 40 flights we used to operate to the USA before the Presidential proclamation, we could operate 11 flights per week to USA in July, 2021. The frequency is being increased to 22 from 7th August, 2021. With the frequency being enhanced on the US sector, all-out efforts are being made to accommodate as many passengers as possible in our US-bound flights from August.”

Owing to the pandemic, 2020 turned out to be a difficult year for students, especially those in Classes 10 and 12. Among them were many with plans to study abroad. In 2021, the government took note of the students headed abroad for studies and arranged for their vaccination on priority basis.