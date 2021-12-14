International Flights Latest News Today: Keeping the Omicron situation in mind, the Central government on Tuesday said the pre-booking of RT-PCR tests has been made mandatory for international passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries to six metro cities including Mumbai and Delhi. Giving details, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said the new rule would come into effect from December 20.Also Read - Good News! Austria Ends lockdown For Fully Vaccinated People - Details Here

As per the order from the Civil Aviation Ministry, the other airports where pre-booking of RT-PCR tests has been made compulsory include Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Also Read - IIT Delhi Develops Test to Detect Omicron Variant in 90 Mins

In the order, the MoCA said that the Air Suvidha portal would be modified to allow the passengers to mandatorily pre- book the RT PCR test if they are coming from the countries ‘at risk’ or have visited ‘at risk’ countries in the last 14 days. The ministry also stated that the link to the concerned airport website would be provided in Air Suvidha platform which would be displayed to passengers while filling up the self-declaration form (SDF),. Also Read - China Reports First Case of Omicron Variant Amid Outbreak of New Delta strain, Travel Curbs Imposed

As per the earlier order, the list of at-risk countries following the detection of Omicron variant last month includes the United Kingdom and other European nations, along with South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Israel.

However, the Aviation Ministry suggested that the mandatory pre-booking of RT-PCR tests may be extended for all airports in the days to come if the situation aggravates. “To stabilize the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre-booking, payment etc, it may be implemented in six metro cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the first phase,” the MoCA said.

The order further stated that considering the convenience of the travellers, a lead time of a week would be provided i.e., the new system to come into effect on the 20th of December.

In the meantime, the MoCA has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue advisory to all airlines to check mandatory pre-booking of their passengers before boarding the flight.

The Centre, however, clarified that the passengers would be allowed to board the flights even if they fail to pre-book the RT-PCR tests.

“In case any passenger is having any difficulty in pre-booking, they may not be denied boarding, but it would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing,” Aviation ministry said.