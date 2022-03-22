International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down significantly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday further relaxed the COVID restrictions for air travel and removed the PPE kit requirement for the crew members. As part of the relaxation, the ministry said that airlines need not keep three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies and security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers.Also Read - COVID Fourth Wave in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Holds Review Meeting As Cases Spike Globally. Read Details

Notably, the Civil Aviation Ministry has granted the relaxations to facilitate the smooth conduct of air operations.

With the decline in COVID cases, the aviation market in India is steadily recovering after the Omicron variant suppressed the demand in January. As per a report by news agency PTI, over 76.96 lakh domestic passengers have travelled by air in February, approximately 20 per cent more than in January.

In the fresh order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that the restriction of keeping three seats vacant on international flights for handling medical emergencies related to COVID-19 stands removed.

“Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew,” the order from the ministry stated.

“However, use of face mask and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser continue to be mandatory,” it added in the order.

Saying that it had allowed full domestic flight operations from October 18, 2021, the ministry said it has now decided to recommence scheduled international flight operations from March 27, 2022 due to declining COVID cases.

Due to rising cases of coronavirus, India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020. However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

In the air bubble arrangement between two countries, the airlines of each country are allowed to operate a limited number of international flights to other’s territory with specific restrictions.