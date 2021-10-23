Srinagar: Union Home Minister on Saturday inaugurated Srinagar-Sharjah international flight and said the move from the Centre will help in boosting tourism and bring more investment in the Union Territory.Also Read - Delimitation Will Happen After Elections, Restoration Of Statehood, Says Amit Shah In Srinagar

Notably, he inaugurated the first direct international flight on the first day of his three-day visit to the union territory. This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The home minister also announced the 'Policy on Helicopter Operations in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir'.

Jammu & Kashmir: Union Home Minister inaugurates Srinagar-Sharjah international flight. "We declare it open from today. This will help in boosting tourism and bring more investment in the Union Territory," he says pic.twitter.com/Bm8WV2LYox — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

With the inauguration of the international flight to Sharjah, the air connection directly linking Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar with the rest of the world began on Saturday. The decision to inaugurate the flight was taken in a meeting recently chaired by divisional commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole.

“Pole held a meeting regarding the operation of international flights from Srinagar international airport and necessary arrangements needed to put in place and management of passengers in view of Covid pandemic,” a government spokesperson told news agency PTI.

On the other hand, divisional commissioner Pole instructed the above officials to “execute arrangements meticulously including the management and regulation of passengers, segregation of domestic and international passengers, conduct Rapid PCR at Airport for international passengers besides mandatory RT-PCR test before 48 hours,” the statement added.

International flights in Srinagar: Top Points

The international flights to Sharjah will begin in Srinagar from October 23.

The move has come nearly a month after the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the efforts are on to start the international flight services in Srinagar.

He had also said that the terminal at the Srinagar airport will be expanded from 25,000 square meter to 63,000 square meter.

In this project, there will also be an investment of Rs. 1,500 crores at the Srinagar airport, while Rs. 600 crores will be spent on the Jammu airport by the government.

Key arrangements for international flights at Srinagar airport:

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir has discussed the necessary arrangements needed for flights and passengers at Srinagar Airport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrangements for the customs and immigration were also discussed.

The officers have been asked to execute arrangements, including the management and the regulation of passengers, segregation of international and domestic passengers, rapid PCR at the airport.

The issue of brick kilns within the eight-kilometer radius of Srinagar International airport was also discussed.