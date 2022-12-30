International Flights: Airlines Asked To Modify Check-In Systems For Air Passengers Amid COVID Scare

International Flights Latest News Today: Airlines have been asked to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those passengers who have submitted self-declaration forms on the Air Suvidha portal.

International Flights Latest News Today: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in China and other countries, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday asked the airlines to modify their check-in systems for international passengers travelling to India as part of the revised Covid guidelines, which makes a negative Covid test report a must for travellers coming from China and five other countries from Sunday.

Various airlines have also been asked to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those international passengers travelling from the six countries who have submitted self-declaration forms on the Air Suvidha portal, the Ministry of Civil Aviation(MoCA) said in a communication.

“Air Suvidha portal self-declaration has been made operational for passengers travelling on all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan, with a provision to allow these international travellers arriving in India to upload negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form,” it said.

The instructions from the Civil Aviation Ministry comes a day after the health ministry decided to make RT-PCR negative test reports compulsory for passengers coming on all international flights from six high-risk countries –China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

Earlier, the health ministry had said that the new COVID guidelines for the international air passengers will come into effect from January 1, 2023, amid rising coronavirus cases in these six countries and some other parts of the world.

Check Guidelines

As per the Union health ministry guidelines, RT-PCR testing should be done 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

The current practice of random testing of 2 per cent of arriving passengers on each international flight will also continue.

As per the guidelines issued by the health ministry, passengers coming on all international flights from the six high-risk countries have to upload RT-PCR negative test reports on the Air Suvidha portal and they have to submit complete and factual information in the self-declaration form on the portal before the scheduled travel.

It should also include details about their travel in the 1ast 14 days.

“Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for a criminal prosecution, if found otherwise,” the health ministry’s guidelines said.