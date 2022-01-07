International Flights Latest News Today: As a preventive measure in the wake of rising cases of Omicron variant, the Central government on Friday revised travel guidelines for international air passengers and made 7-day home quarantine must for them. As per updates, the travel guideline for international air passengers will be effective from 11 January 2022.Also Read - Hundreds Of Doctors, Healthcare Workers COVID Positive In India

“All passengers (including those 2% who were random tested upon arrival and found negative) will undergo home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eight day of arrival in India),” the health ministry said in the notification. Also Read - Assam Issue New Curbs Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

As per the fresh guidelines, the international air passengers will be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on eight day on Air Suvidha Portal. “If found negative (in the test), they will further self-monitor for next 7 days,” the notification added. Also Read - Kerala Makes 7-Day Home Quarantine MUST For International Arrivals | Check Details

Full guidelines here:

In addition to the new order, the health ministry also continued with its earlier norm of testing all passengers arriving from countries categorised ‘at risk’ by India.

The order also stated that the passengers arriving from at-risk countries will be tested upon arrival in India and they have been advised to book their tests in advance.

At present, the list of ‘at risk’ countries include countries in Europe and the UK, South Africa, Israel, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mauritius and several countries in Africa.

The guidelines also said that the air travellers from at risk countries will have to submit sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid). The Central government said that such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

The travellers will be managed at isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing. The contacts of such positive case should be kept under home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned state government.

The development comes from the Health Ministry as the daily rise in coronavirus cases was recorded above one lakh after 214 days in India, taking country’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204. The active cases comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.57 per cent, the ministry said.