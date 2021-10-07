International Flights Latest News Today: Days after the Taliban wrote to India urging for resumption of international flights, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it does not have any idea when the flight services will start as it is a complicated and sensitive issue.Also Read - International Flights: Thailand Begins Visa On Arrival Facility For 18 Countries Including India | Complete List Here

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said there are various factors that need to be taken into account before resuming the international flight services to Kabul at this time.

It must be noted that the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had last month written a letter to Indian aviation regulator DGCA to resume commercial flights between the countries.

I don't have any update on the resumption of the flights. It is a complicated and sensitive issue. There are various factors that need to be taken into account: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on resumption of flights between India and Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Tb5dbJvCyj — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is yet to take any decision in the matter. Notably, the last commercial flight between India and Afghanistan was operated by Air India on the Kabul-Delhi route on August 15, the day Kabul fell to the Taliban.

In the letter dated September 7, 2021, the CAA’s Acting Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada urged the DGCA to allow commercial flights of Ariana Afghan airline and Kam Air between India and Afghanistan.

“As you are well informed that recently the Kabul airport was damaged and (left) dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. With the help of technical assistance by Qatar, the airport became operational once again and a NOTAM (notice to airmen) in this regard was issued on September 6,” Akhunzada stated in his letter:

It must be noted that India does not officially recognise the Taliban in Afghanistan even though a meeting took place in Doha on August 31.

In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops. India had last operated its Air Force flight out of Kabul on August 21 to evacuate its citizens.