New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday called the vaccine police of the UK for the Indian passengers 'discriminatory', and added that it may impose reciprocal measures if the need arises. The Central government sad that the UK has used vaccines made in India for their own health system.

As per the latest guidelines from the UK, the Indian travellers who have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) will be considered unvaccinated and will mandatorily have to undergo self-isolation for 10 days.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued a statement saying the basic issue is that the vaccine called Covishield, of which the original manufacturer, is in the UK. The MEA also added that it has provided 5 million vaccine doses to the UK at their request and this has been used by their health system.

“Non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminatory policy. The EAM has raised the issue with his UK counterpart. Certain assurances have been given to resolve the matter at the earliest,” the MEA said in a statement.

Giving further details, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he has raised the issue with his UK counterpart during a meeting and urged for an “early resolution” of the quarantine issue.

“We have offered our partner countries of mutual recognition of vaccines. But these are reciprocal actions. If we don’t get satisfaction we will be well within our rights to impose reciprocal measures,” the MEA said.

On the other hand, the US said that it will open the air travel for vaccinated Indians and other nationals from November. In response to the relaxation in travel norms, the government said, “Visas for Indian students were provided and speeded up. We took it up.”

“Now we are looking at Indian professionals being given visas. Now fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed. These are positive steps,” said the MEA.