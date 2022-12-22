Coronavirus: India Issues Guidelines For International Air Passengers, Flyers to Undergo COVID Test At Airports

International Flights Latest News Today: The Health Ministry said in case the travellers test COVID positive, their samples should be sent for genome testing at the dedicated INSACOG laboratory network.

International Flights Latest Update: The international air passengers will submit their samples and be allowed to leave the airport.

International Flights Latest News Today: Amid COVID scare in China and other countries, the Central government on Thursday issued guidelines for international air passengers and said 2% of flyers will have to undergo random test at airports.

The Central government said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation will ensure 2% of the total passengers in a flight undergo Covid tests at the airport on arrival. The Centre added that the such passengers will be identified by the airline and they will be allowed to leave the airport after giving sample. And the samples that are tested positive for COVID will be sent for genome sequencing.

Check Guidelines For International Air Passengers:

The move from the Centre comes amid sudden rise in COVID cases in China and many other countries such as Japan, South Korea, US, France, Greece and Italy.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier in the day made a statement in Parliament and said India has started two per cent random sampling of international travellers coming to the country and may consider making it mandatory for all if necessary.

The health minister made the remarks while responding to queries of some Opposition MPs after his suo moto statement in Rajya Sabha on the latest COVID-19 situation and India’s preparedness.

In the meantime, PM Modi reviewed the COVID situation in the country and cautioned people against complacency. He urged all to wear masks in crowded places, and directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

PM Modi also reiterated that “Covid is not over yet” and advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.