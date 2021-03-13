New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday that passengers will be de-boarded if they don’t wear masks properly inside aircraft or don’t follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Moreover, if a passenger violates protocol despite repeated warnings then the passenger will be treated as ‘Unruly Passenger’, said the DGCA in a circular on Saturday. “It has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to ‘Covid-19 protocols’ which essentially involves wearing of masks properly that is not below the nose during all times of the journey from entering the Airport for departure to exiting the airport after arrival”, read the notification. Also Read - Mumbai Airport T1 to Resume Domestic Flights on Wednesday; 5 Airlines to Operate on Day 1

