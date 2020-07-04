International Flights Latest News: After the UAE government raised objection to Vande Bharat flights operated by Air India, nine new flights have been announced by Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air Indian. Also Read - No International Flights to, From India Till July 31: DGCA Issues Circular

Air India Express will operate these flights as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to south Indian cities from Sharjah, according to the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Details

All Indian nationals have been advised to take note of direct sale of Air India Express flights from Sharjah, which began on July 3. Make sure to book your tickets once the sale is live, the mission announced on Twitter.

The flights scheduled to operate from July 9 to 14 are flying to Madurai, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi and Hyderabad.

Indian nationals registered with the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi or the Consulate-General of India in Dubai, fulfilling the required entry conditions can book through Air India Express booking offices or online on www.airindiaexpress.in or through authorised travel agents in the UAE, the statement with the flight details posted on Twitter said.

Following flights will be opened for sale effective 04:00 PM UAE Time on 3rd July 2020. Make sure to book your tickets once the sale is live. #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/xrPJLWNzMy — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) July 3, 2020

Mentioning of correct passport number and contact number is important. Otherwise, tickets can be cancelled or boarding pass may be denied, the Indian Consulate said.

While 75 per cent of tickets are open for sale, 25 per cent are reserved for those with emergency cases handled by the missions.

“Over 1,25,000 Indians have already been safely repatriated home from #UAE since 7th May. We will continue the #VandeBharatMission till all those who want to go back are covered. Thank you all our partners,” Indian Embassy in the UAE said in a tweet on Wednesday.