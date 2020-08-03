New Delhi: National carrier Air India commenced the fifth phase of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ from August 1. The airline is expected to operate close to 700 flights between India and at least 53 countries during this phase. Also Read - International Flights: What Are Transport Bubbles? Who All Can Fly From India to Germany? FAQs Answered

Air India had operated its first evacuation flight under India’s “Vande Bharat Mission” from New Delhi to Singapore on May 7. India has been undertaking one of the world’s largest repatriation operations from May 7, when Air India and Air India Express started the first phase of the mission. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5: SpiceJet Repatriates 269 Stranded Indians From Amsterdam to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Till July 30, the national carrier had repatriated more than 271,910 passengers on 1,461 flights from around 53 countries. Also Read - International Flights: Kuwait Resumes Services But Won’t Allow Flights From India, Other Countries | Here’s Why

Check out the international repatriation flight schedule for August 3:

Ex-India to foreign stations

AI 0969: MUMBAI 8:00 to DOHA 9:20

AI 1939: DELHI 10:50 to ABU DHABI 13:10

AI 1983: CHENNAI 12:00 to SHARJAH 14:30

AI 1320: DELHI 19:45 to ADELAIDE 12:00

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 0970: DOHA 10:20 to MUMBAI 16:15

AI 0970: MUMBAI 17:15 to MANGALORE 18:55

AI 1940: ABU DHABI 14:10 to LUCKNOW 19:25

AI 1984: SHARJAH 15:30 to CHENNAI 20:55