International Flights: The Narendra Modi-led government started the 'Vande Bharat' mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations using special repatriation flights.

Check out the repatriation international flight schedule for July 20, Monday:

Air India repatriation schedule for Monday – Ex-India to foreign stations

AI 0161 DELHI 2:45 LONDON

AI 1937 DELHI 6:00 BISHKEK

AI 0131 MUMBAI 6:30 LONDON

AI 0342 MUMBAI 7:15 SINGAPORE

AI 0939 DELHI 10:00 BAHRAIN

AI 1981 DELHI 12:40 SHARJAH

AI 1921 DELHI 22:30 JEDDAH

AI 1931 MUMBAI 0:25 JEDDAH

AI 1901: MUMBAI (7.05) to DAMMAM

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 1938: BISHKEK to Delhi (13.55)

AI 1902: DAMMAM to KOCHI (16.10)

AI 309: MELBOURNE to DELHI (17.40)

AI 0940: BAHRAIN to DELHI (19.20)

AI 1910: JEDDAH to MUMBAI (20.15)

AI 0343: SINGAPRE to MUMBAI (20.35)

AI 1982: SHARJAH to DELHI (20.40)

AI 0162: LONDON to DELHI (22.50)

AI 0130: LONDON to MUMBAI (2.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule: Ex-foreign stations to India

Notably, scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, after much negotiation India established individual bilateral bubbles with France and the US to allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights.

In aviation parlance, ‘Air Bubble’ travel arrangements are established between two countries under a certain set of safety and travelling conditions such as high demand, legal entry and exit norms and airlines’ willingness to operate on these sectors.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had also informed that India has allowed Air France to operate 28 flights to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from July 18 to August 1.