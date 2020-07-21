International Flights: Air India’s repatriation flights will fly stranded Indians to Kozhikode, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities on Tuesday. Besides, the national carrier from July 21 to 24 will also operate additional flights under Vande Bharat Mission connecting Frankfurt, Germany with Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi. Also Read - Exclusive: I Keep Dreaming of Lifting The World Cup Trophy, Says Veteran India Pacer Jhulan Goswami

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Central government had started the 'Vande Bharat' mission to help stranded people reach their destinations using special repatriation flights.

Check out the repatriation international flight schedule for July 21

Air India repatriation schedule for July 21

AI 1904 DAMMAM 8:20 KOZHIKODE

AI 0162 LONDON 9:45 DELHI

AI 1922 JEDDAH 2:30 DELHI

AI 0932 JEDDAH 20:30 MUMBAI

AI 1938 BISHKEK 12:35 DELHI

AI 1956 SHARJAH 19:30 BENGALURU

AI 0347 SINGAPORE 15:55 CHENNAI

AI 0130 LONDON 13:00 MUMBAI

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 21

Last week, the the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that over 6.87 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the “Vande Bharat” evacuation initiative. The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat mission, which is currently underway, has been augmented with the addition of around 120 flights between July 15-31.

“As of 15th July, 6,87,467 Indian nationals have returned. 1,01,014 nationals have returned from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh by land borders. The number of returnees by Indian naval ships from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran stands at 3,789,” the MEA Spokesperson said.