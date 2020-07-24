International Flights on July 24: National carrier Air India will continue operating special flights ex-India to various destinations and ex-foreign stations to India for Evacuation of stranded Indian citizens on Friday under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission. Also Read - International Flights: Air India to Operate 30 Flights in a Week to US, 4 Flights to Germany, 3 Flights to France | Details Here
Earlier in May, the Narendra Modi-led Centre government had started the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to help stranded people reach their destinations using special repatriation flights, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic Also Read - ‘No Employee to be Laid Off’: Air India Says There Won’t be Reduction in Basic Pay, Holds Meet With MoCA
Check out the repatriation international flight schedule for July 24, Friday Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4: 1197 Flights Scheduled This Month in 29 Countries, 34 Airports in India, Says MEA
(All timings in the schedule below are local timings)
Ex-India to foreign stations
AI 0931 MUMBAI 01:50 JEDDAH 04:30
AI 0161 DELHI 02:45 LONDON 07:30
AI 1937 DELHI 07:30 BISHKEK 11:35
AI 1901 MUMBAI 07:45 DAMMAM 09:00
AI 0969 MUMBAI 11:00 DOHA 12:20
AI 1935 DELHI 11:00 KIEV 15:30
AI 1921 DELHI 21:00 JEDDAH 00:00 (25-Jul-20)
Ex-foreign stations to India
AI 1902 DAMMAM 10:00 KOCHI 16:50
AI 1938 BISHKEK 12:35 LUCKNOW 15:50
AI 1952 DOHA 13:20 AHMEDABAD 19:05
AI 1910 JEDDAH 5:30 MUMBAI 13:00
AI 0162 LONDON 9:45 DELHI 22:50
AI 1936 KIEV 16:30 DELHI 1:30 (25-Jul-20)
AI 0120 FRANKFURT 18:40 DELHI 5:55
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 24
Speaking to reporters, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had informed that under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission, a total of 1,197 flights . “These flights are operated by the Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir. They cover 29 countries. They will be reaching 34 airports in India,” he said at a media briefing.
Of these, 694 flights have reached India as on July 22, repatriating nearly one lakh people so far, he said.
Phase 4 is expected to continue until August 2, by which time around 80,000 more people are expected to return.