International Flights on July 24: National carrier Air India will continue operating special flights ex-India to various destinations and ex-foreign stations to India for Evacuation of stranded Indian citizens on Friday under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission.

Earlier in May, the Narendra Modi-led Centre government had started the 'Vande Bharat' mission to help stranded people reach their destinations using special repatriation flights, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Check out the repatriation international flight schedule for July 24, Friday

(All timings in the schedule below are local timings)

Ex-India to foreign stations

AI 0931 MUMBAI 01:50 JEDDAH 04:30

AI 0161 DELHI 02:45 LONDON 07:30

AI 1937 DELHI 07:30 BISHKEK 11:35

AI 1901 MUMBAI 07:45 DAMMAM 09:00

AI 0969 MUMBAI 11:00 DOHA 12:20

AI 1935 DELHI 11:00 KIEV 15:30

AI 1921 DELHI 21:00 JEDDAH 00:00 (25-Jul-20)

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 1902 DAMMAM 10:00 KOCHI 16:50

AI 1938 BISHKEK 12:35 LUCKNOW 15:50

AI 1952 DOHA 13:20 AHMEDABAD 19:05

AI 1910 JEDDAH 5:30 MUMBAI 13:00

AI 0162 LONDON 9:45 DELHI 22:50

AI 1936 KIEV 16:30 DELHI 1:30 (25-Jul-20)

AI 0120 FRANKFURT 18:40 DELHI 5:55

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 24