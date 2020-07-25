International Flights:National carrier Air India has brought back more than 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries under the Vande Bharat Mission. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 30,000 people across the country, the Narendra Modi-led Centre government had started the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to help stranded people reach their destinations using special repatriation flights. Also Read - International Flights: Flying to US? Read These New Rules Before Booking Your Tickets

AI 1312: Hyderabad (6.00) to Manila

AI 1903: Mumbai (6.05) to Dammam

AI 1937: Delhi (7.30) to Bishkek

AI 1935: Delhi (11.00) to Kiev

AI 1953: Mumbai (11.00) to Doha

AI 1941: Bengaluru (11.10) to Dammam

AI 1169: Delhi (13.35) to Amsterdam

AI 0971: Delhi (19.30) to Doha

AI 0991: Delhi (19.30) to Jeddah

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 1904: Dammam to Kozhikode (15.10)

AI 1954: Doha to Mumbai (19.15)

AI 1922: Jeddah to Delhi (8.35)

AI 1313: Manila to Hyderabad (19.25)

AI 1936: Kiev to Delhi (1.30)

AI 1938: Bishkek to Srinagar (15.35)

AI 1932: Jeddah to Delhi (7.05)

AI 1942: Dammam to Bengaluru (21.05)

AI 0972: Doha to Delhi (4.45)

AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

Earlier on Friday, Air India announced 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission for evacuation of stranded Indian citizens. The national carrier yesterday also asserted that it will be ramping up its number of flights in the upcoming phase.

“We are launching Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission from 1st Aug 2020 nad have added many more flights to several International destinations. Details will be announced shortly”, tweeted Air India.