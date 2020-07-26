International Flights: In a bid to help stranded people reach their destinations amid the coronavirus pandemic, Air India, under Centre’s ‘Vande Bharat’ mission (phase IV) will continue operating special flights ex-India to various destinations and ex-foreign stations to India. Also Read - North Korea Declares State of Emergency After First Suspected COVID-19 Case

Till now, Air India has brought back more than 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries under the Vande Bharat Mission. The national carrier has also announced 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission for evacuation of stranded Indian citizens. “We are launching Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission from 1st Aug 2020 nad have added many more flights to several International destinations. Details will be announced shortly”, tweeted Air India. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19

Check out full list of the repatriation international flight schedule for July 25 Also Read - Tripura Lockdown News: 3-Day Total Shutdown in State From July 27; Number of Cases Near 3,800-Mark

Ex-India to foreign stations

AI 0931 MUMBAI 01:50 JEDDAH 04:30

AI 1905 MUMBAI 06:05 DAMMAM 07:20

AI 0131 MUMBAI 06:30 LONDON 11:30

AI 1937 DELHI 07:30 BISHKEK 11:35

AI 1931 DELHI 08:00 SHARJAH 10:10

AI 1344 CHENNAI 09:00 HO CHI MINH 14:40

AI 1941 BENGALURU 10:10 DAMMAM 12:20

AI 1953 MUMBAI 11:00 DOHA 12:20

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 1932 SHARJAH 11:10 LUCKNOW 16:25

AI 1345 HO CHI MINH 15:40 CHENNAI 18:10

AI 1934 JEDDAH 5:30 MUMBAI 13:00

AI 1942 DAMMAM 13:20 BENGALURU 20:05

AI 1954 DOHA 13:20 MUMBAI 19:15

AI 1938 BISHKEK 12:35 LUCKNOW

AI 0130 LONDON 13:00 MUMBAI 02:20 (27-Jul-20)

AI 1906 DAMMAM 8:20 TRIVANDRUM 15:10

AI 1170 AMSTERDAM 17:00 DELHI 4:15

Notably, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India. However, special international charter flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations.

Various international charter flights, by the foreign airlines as well as the Indian airlines, have been operating outside this mission too. On the other hand, scheduled domestic passenger flights started operating from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide shutdown.