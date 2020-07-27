New Delhi: National carrier Air India, under ‘Vande Bharat’ mission (phase IV) will continue operating special flights ex-India to various destinations and ex-foreign stations to India. Phase 4 is expected to continue until August 2, by which time around 80,000 more people are likely to return. As of now, 2.5 lakh Indians have been evacuated from 53 countries, under the Modi government’s ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. Also Read - PM Modi to Inaugurate High-Throughput COVID-19 Testing Today at ICMR Labs in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata

Check out the repatriation international flight schedule for July 27, Monday.

Ex-India to foreign stations

AI 1937 DELHI 07:30 BISHKEK 11:35

AI 1933 DELHI 08:00 SHARJAH 10:10

AI 1907 MUMBAI 08:05 DAMMAM

AI 0969 MUMBAI 09:00 DOHA 10:20

AI 1171 MUMBAI 13:00 AMSTERDAM 19:05

AI 0931 MUMBAI 19:50 JEDDAH 22:30

AI 1306 DELHI 22:00 NARITA 09:30 (28th July)

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 1910 JEDDAH 23:30 MUMBAI 7:00 (28th July)

AI 1908 DAMMAM 10:20 KANNUR 17:10

AI 1938 BISHKEK 12:35 JAIPUR 15:20

AI 0970 DOHA 11:20 MUMBAI 17:15

AI 1934 SHARJAH 11:10 GAYA 16:50

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 27

Ex-foreign stations to India

Ex-India to foreign stations