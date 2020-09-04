International Flights Today: Under ‘Vande Bharat’ mission phase 6, national carrier Air India will continue operating special international repatriation flights for evacuation of those stranded in different parts of the world due to the novel coronavirus. The Narendra Modi government started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to bring stranded Indians home on a payment basis amid the coronavirus lockdown. It also permitted foreign nationals and valid visa holders to book seats on these outbound flights. Also Read - International Flights: IndiGo Commences Biweekly Services Between India And Maldives

Notably, the phase six of the Vande Bharat Mission has been operational from September 1. In this phase, 1,007 international flights from 24 countries have been scheduled to operate during this month and they are expected to repatriate over 2 lakh people.

"The Vande Bharat Mission as on September 2 had repatriated almost 13 lakh Indians through different modes. These modes are Air India, private and foreign carriers, chartered flights, naval ships and land border crossings," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

Take a look at the repatriation international flights schedule for September 4:

Ex-India to foreign stations

AI 1143 DELHI 03:30 VANCOUVER 07:00

AI 1336 DELHI 17:20 BENGALURU 20:05

AI 0983 MUMBAI 20:30 DUBAI 22:30

AI 1336 BENGALURU 21:35 SINGAPORE 05:00 (05-Sep-20)

AI 0951 HYDERABAD 22:30 DUBAI 00:30 (05-Sep-20)

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 1934 AMMAN 10:00 DELHI 18:00

AI 0301 SYDNEY 09:15 DELHI 18:05

AI 1984 DUBAI 23:30 AHMEDABAD 04:00 (05-Sep-20)