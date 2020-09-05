International Flights: The sixth of the Vande Bharat Mission has been operational from September 1. In this phase, 1,007 international flights from 24 countries have been scheduled to operate during this month and they are expected to repatriate over 2 lakh. Also Read - US to Allow Air India to Conduct Ground Handling at Airports: Official

National carrier Air India had operated its first evacuation flight under India's "Vande Bharat Mission" from New Delhi to Singapore on May 7. Notably, India has been undertaking one of the world's largest repatriation operations from May 7, when Air India and Air India Express started the first phase of the mission amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the international repatriation flights schedule for September 5:

Ex-India to foreign stations

AI 0905 CHENNAI 01:55 DUBAI 04:25

AI 0187 DELHI 02:45 TORONTO 07:15

AI 0243 DELHI 10:00 KABUL 11:10

AI 0991 DELHI 10:20 JEDDAH 13:00

AI 0302 DELHI 13:55 SYDNEY 07:20 (06-Sep-20)

Ex-foreign stations to India

AI 0952 DUBAI 01:30 HYDERABAD 06:15

AI 1906 DUBAI 05:25 TIRUCHIRAPPALLI 10:55

AI 1144 VANCOUVER 10:15 DELHI 14:45

AI 0244 KABUL 12:10 DELHI 15:15

AI 1992 JEDDAH 14:00 DELHI 21:30

AI 1337 SINGAPORE 21:00 BENGALURU