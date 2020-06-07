New Delhi: As the country is opening hostels, restaurants and places of worship from Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said the international flight will also start operation as soon as various countries are easing restrictions. Also Read - Domestic Flights Are Not Spreading COVID-19, Cases Are Getting Detected Because... Read What Hardeep Singh Puri Says

Taking to Twitter, he said India will take a decision on resumption of international passenger flights as soon as countries ease restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Services Will Become Normal in Six Months, By Diwali, Says Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

He further added that the countries like Japan and Singapore have put significant restrictions on the entry of foreigners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“A decision to resume regular international operations will be taken as soon as countries ease restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals. Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights,” Puri said on Twitter.

The statement from the Aviation Minister comes as the country on May 25 resumed its domestic passenger flights after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“Most countries have less than 10 per cent international operations because they are allowing entry only to their own citizens and have placed restrictions on foreign nationals,” the minister stated on Twitter.

He also added that various countries are allowing inbound flights from a few nations, but have placed restrictions like quarantine or isolation.

Since March 24, the scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India. However, special repatriation flights are being operated by Air India and other airlines to countries across the world under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad.

The Civil Aviation Minister had on June 1 said that several factors like the lockdown in metro cities and the ban imposed by various countries on the entry of foreigners need to be addressed before resuming international passenger flights in India.

Airports in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have been allowed to handle a restricted number of daily domestic flights as these states do not want a huge influx of flyers amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.