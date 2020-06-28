International Flights Latest News: The civil aviation ministry has recently clarified that the scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India will remain suspended till July 15, but some Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet international flights will be on as per schedule — flights which are under Vande Bharat Mission — in which airlines are operating repatriation flights. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Eight Flights Between India, Australia From July 1 | Booking Details Here

The mission is in its third phase now. From July 1, the fourth phase of the mission will begin. Also Read - UP Man Stuck in Dubai Wants to Fly Back to Attend Son's Funeral | Here is What Hardeep Singh Puri Tweets

Full list of Vande Bharat phase 4 flights. Click. Also Read - International Flights: After US, France, UAE Objects to Air India's Vande Bharat, Says Get Permission Before Flying in

New announcements

India-Australia

Air India has announced eight evacuation flights between India and Australia under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flights will be operated from July 1 to July 14. Booking will begin on June 28 from 12 PM — only on the Air India website. The national carrier said that flights will be to Sydney and Melbourne — four each.

Delhi to Yangon

Air India to operate a special/ relief flight to bring back nationals from Myanmar on July 4 (Al 1234, departure Yangon 14:30 hrs) for evacuating Indian citizens registered with the Embassy up to Lucknow and New Delhi under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Repatriation Flights to Saudi Arabia

Several flights have been announced from Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah.

Flights to US, UK, France, Germany

Though these flights have not been announced but talks are on between India and these countries for opening green corridors to facilitate special flights similar to the Vande Bharat Mission. The US and France raised objection to Air India’s monopoly following which the ministry is considering to allow some of their airlines in India for repatriation flights.

All these flights will be repatriation flights, the ministry has clarified. No commercial international passenger flights will resume operations before July 15.