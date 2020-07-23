International Flights: Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Thursday said that it has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between between the India and US. Currently, only the national carrier Air India is operating flights on India-US routes. This has been done in terms of the Air Services Agreement between India and the United States, a regulatory filing by SpiceJet said. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet, IndiGo to Lease Global Standard Planes to Fly Long Routes

SpiceJet Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh said the designation as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the US would help the airline in planning its international expansion in a much better and calibrated manner. Also Read - International Flights: These Airlines Have Started Operation Between India, UAE From Today| Check Details

“I have always maintained that there is an opportunity in every adversity and the present crisis situation has seen SpiceJet rise to the occasion and play a pivotal role,” he said. Also Read - International Flights Between India, UAE: SpiceJet Announces Flights From Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode | Check Dates

All international commercial air passenger services are suspended since March 22, in the wake of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of SpiceJet were trading at Rs 49.90, up 5.16 per cent over its previous close on the BSE.