New Delhi: The Ministry of Health on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international passengers arriving in India from 14 February. The demarcation of countries 'at-risk' and other countries removed. Earlier, the Modi government had mandated 14 days ofself-monitoring post-arrival as against 7 days home quarantine. Reacting to the decision, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "International flights are operating on a daily basis. As the health situation improves, we intend to make travel easier, facilitated, and more flexible."

"Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), option to upload certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.