New Delhi: Amid the recent dip in coronavirus cases in India, the United States eased travel restrictions for the country, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3, that urges citizens to reconsider travel. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Reconsider travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said issuing Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India.Also Read - 5 Things You Must Do to Protect Kids in Monsoon

Earlier on May 5, the CDC had placed India in the Level 4 category over unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported. “US citizens who must travel to India are strongly urged to get fully vaccinated before travel and continue to take personal health safety measures to protect themselves, including practicing social or physical distancing, cleaning hands with soap/hand sanitizer, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation,” the CDC had stated in its May 5 advisory. Also Read - Retired Army Major Wins Praise From PM Modi For Taking Care of Stray Animals During Covid Crisis

Besides, the CDC has also eased travel recommendations on Pakistan from Level 4 to Level 3. While the CDC issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Pakistan due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of the pandemic, the State Department maintained Level 3 risk for US citizens travelling to the country due to terrorism. “Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. Exercise increased caution in Pakistan due to COVID-19. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory,” the US State Department said. Also Read - Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Opposition to Corner Govt Over Pegasus Spyware Issue | 10 Points

Meanwhile, take a look at the list of countries that Have Relaxed Travel Ban on Indians