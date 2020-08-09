International Flights: As India sees further ‘unlocking’, full-fledged reopening of international flights is still awaited. Speaking on the matter, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today told news agency ANI that the full-fledged resumption of international flight operations will depend on Coronavirus situation all over the world. Also Read - Kerala Air Crash: Black Box of AI Express Flight Brought to Delhi, DGCA Chief Calls For 'Thorough And Unbiased' Probe

"Some international air operations have started already. Passengers are allowed to go from and come to India. It depends on the bubble arrangement we have with countries like UK, US, France," DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.

Earlier, aviation regulator DGCA had extended the ban on scheduled international flights to and from the country till August 31 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The suspension of scheduled international commercial services was till July 31. In the wake of the pandemic, overseas flights were suspended in late March, while cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA have been permitted to operate.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said the government has decided to “extend the suspension on the Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Services to/from India up to 2359 hours IST of 31st August”.