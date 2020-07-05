International Flights Latest News: All Scheduled international passenger flights have been barred from operating till July 31. But visa application processing will begin from July 6, giving a hint that international flights may resume operations soon — maybe in August. However, the countries for which a visa can be applied have been listed. Also Read - International Flights: Nine Additional Flights From Sharjah to India | Check Details

Belarus

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ireland

Italy

Norway

Portugal

South Korea

Turkey

UAE

The United Kingdom.

However, the list of the countries was released before the European Union excluded India from the list of the countries for which it is opening its borders.

VFS Global, the visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for government and diplomatic missions, is resuming its operations at a few of its visa application centres in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cochin and Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh and Kolkata from July 6.

Those intending to travel to Italy, Belarus, Denmark, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Dominican Republic and Turkey will have to apply for the visa application from the New Delhi centre.

The Dominican Republic is only accepting online applications.

Resumption of UK visa applications will begin only at select centres, namely at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru (Global Tech Park only), Chandigarh, Chennai (subject to local lockdown regulations), Jalandhar, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai (Mahalaxmi only), New Delhi (Shivaji Metro Stadium only), and Pune.