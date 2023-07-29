Home

International Tiger Day 2023: Top Indian National Parks For Guaranteed Tiger Sightings

International Tiger Day 2023: India is home to over 70 percent of the globe’s tigers? Because of its significance as a cultural and natural treasure, this magnificent feline has been designated as India’s national animal.

Top Indian National Parks For Guaranteed Tiger Sightings | Photo: Unsplash

International Tiger Day falls on July 29 annually and serves as a reminder to raise awareness about the conservation of tigers. As an endangered species in many regions across the world, tigers face numerous threats to their survival, including habitat loss and poaching. This day is celebrated worldwide to unite efforts in protecting tigers and their natural habitat on a global level. The goal of International Tiger Day is to foster harmonious coexistence between humans and the magnificent animal.

The History

International Tiger Day had its inception during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010. During this summit, many countries, including India, Russia, and China, came together and agreed to join an agreement aimed at safeguarding the animal. Thirteen tiger range countries were part of this commitment. At the summit, these countries pledged to double the number of tigers by 2022, which coincides with the Chinese year of the tiger. Since then, International Tiger Day has been celebrated annually to mark this important conservation initiative.

Tigers Living In Bhopal Jungles Raise Count In MP

The urban tigers residing in the surrounding jungles of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal have also played a role in the increase of the big cats population in the state. Back in 2000, there were only a few tigers in the jungles of Bhopal district. Presently, there are approximately 22 tigers thriving in the area.

According to Bhopal District Forest Officer Alok Pathak, “There is no other place in the world where tigers live so close to city and not a single incident of tiger attack on human being has occurred. This has been made possible through good monitoring system adopted under urban tiger management.”

On International Tiger Day, Here Is A List Of Indian National Parks Famed For Tiger Sightings.

Ranthambore National Park

Among India’s largest tiger sanctuaries, this was once the hunting grounds of the Jaipur Maharajas. Covering an expansive area of 1,134 sq. km, the reserve has a significant tiger population and is renowned as the habitat of Bengal tigers. Besides tigers, you can also encounter other fascinating wildlife, including sloth bears, hyenas, Indian foxes, and jackals.

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve

Nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas, the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve stands as one of the country’s most remarkable tiger reserves. Established in 1936, this national park spans a vast 500 sq. km. of land and is distinguished by its abundant vegetation. Alongside the thrilling option of an elephant safari, visitors can explore the diverse wildlife that calls the reserve home, including Bengal tigers.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

It is one of the country’s premier tiger sanctuaries. The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve attracts hundreds of visitors everyday, primarily because of the highest population of Royal Bengal Tigers found there. Spanning an impressive 820 square kilometers, the national park houses the historic Bandhavgarh Fort, adding to its attraction.

Kanha National Park

Often referred to as Kanha Tiger Reserve, Kanha National Park stands as one of Asia’s well-preserved national parks and serves as the habitat of India’s renowned Bengal tigers. Amidst its beautiful forests and meadows, Indian elephants, sloth bears, and a myriad of bird species thrive alongside the deer and antelopes that the tigers hunt here.

Kaziranga Tiger Reserve

It has the highest density of tigers of any protected location in India and the whole globe. The fourth tiger reserve in the state of Assam, Kaziranga National Park is an Indian World Heritage Site.

Satpura National Park

This national park is one of the irreplaceable jewels in the crown of Madhya Pradesh’s abundant biodiversity. It is home to an incredible variety of exotic plants and animals. In reality, this wildlife park is ideal for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

